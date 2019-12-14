KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
Phyllis Crothers


1925 - 2019
Phyllis Crothers Obituary

ANGOLA - Phyllis Fordyne Crothers, 94, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 10:47 a.m., at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on June 5, 1925, in Angola, Indiana, to Ford and Mabel (Mugg) Folck.

She married Dean Thomas Crothers on Sept. 26, 1945.

Phyllis was a bookkeeper for Bouma-Betten Inc., of Kalamazoo, Michigan, retiring in 1984.

She was a member of Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes in Angola, Indiana, DAR, and the Jolly Dozen Club.

Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Tamara (Tim) Balance, of Newark, Ohio, and Robin (Larry) Houghton, of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Also surviving are four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Thomas Crothers on June 19, 2011; and her brother, Keith Folck.

Funeral services will be at noon, on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.

The Rev. Thomas E. Smith will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 11-noon on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, Angola, Indiana.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 14, 2019
