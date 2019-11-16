KPCNews Obituaries
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
S.R. 9 North
Wolcottville, IN
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church
4860 S. C.R. 450E
Wolcottville, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church
4860 S. C.R. 450E
Wolcottville, IN
Phyllis Foltz


1925 - 2019
Phyllis Foltz Obituary

MUNCIE - Phyllis Jean Foltz, 94, of Muncie, Indiana, and formerly of Rome City died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Lynd Place in Muncie.

She was born June 30, 1925, in New Lisbon, Indiana, to Wilbur and Ruby (Abrams) Hunt.

On Jan. 25, 1941, in Muncie, she married Lloyd S. Foltz. He survives in Muncie.They were looking forward to celebrating their 79th wedding anniversary in January.

Mrs. Foltz was a homemaker. She was a member of Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church at Wolcottville.

She and her husband bought property and built a vacation home on Westler Lake in 1948. They moved to their lake home in 1980, and later moved to Sylvan Lake at Rome City, where they lived for many years.

Phyllis enjoyed sewing and reading.

Also surviving are two daughters, Lucinda Wyman, of Bloomington, and Nancy (Bill) Luna, of Muncie; a son, Dennis (Bettie) Foltz, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Brett Myers, Bart Myers, Dawn Myers, Robin Ross, Derek Luna, Jeremy Luna, Brant Foltz, and Josh Foltz; 16 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Loren Wyman; three sisters, Juanita Strentz, Dorothy Pitser, and Donna Norton; a brother, Carrol Hunt; and a great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church, 4860 S. C.R. 450E, Wolcottville, with Pastor Jim Taylor and Pastor Carldean Merrifield officiating.

Burial will be at Woodruff Cemetery.

Calling is Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 16, 2019
