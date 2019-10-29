|
Phyllis Jean Lash, 92, of Kendallville, Indiana, affectionately known as "The Queen" by her family, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her residence.
She was born April 5, 1927, in LaGrange to Harry D. and N. Ruth (Randol) Lounsbury.
On Oct. 29, 1949, in Ashley she married Ormond R. "Slim" Lash. He preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 1993.
Mrs. Lash had worked as a CNA at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville.
Phyllis enjoyed reading and attending basketball and Komet Hockey games. She was a fan of East Noble sports and band contests. But most of all, she loved her family and dearly enjoyed getting together with them for meals and other activities. She loved to tell everyone, "I am a grandmother of two sets of twins."
Surviving are a daughter, Linda (Barry) Hill, of Kendallville; two sons, Kenneth (Beth) Lash, of Kendallville and Jerry (Kelley) Lash, of Kendallville; six grandchildren, Deidra Dodd, Christa (Matt) Berkes, Kevin Rhinesmith, Erica (Willie) Schwarz, John (Katie) Lash, and Cassandra Lash; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Josh Lash; a sister, Donna Halderman; and two brothers, Francis "Panny" Lounsbury and Harry "Bill" Lounsbury.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Regan Ford and the Rev. Philip Rigdon officiating.
Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Pallbearers are Kevin Rhinesmith, John Lash, Jim Lounsbury, Matt Berkes, Willie Schwarz, and Cassandra Lash.
Calling is Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Noble Hospice.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.