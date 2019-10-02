|
CHURUBUSCO - Phyllis A. Milledge, 79, of Churubusco, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 28, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Fort Wayne, on April 29, 1940, to Harry and Ruth (Grimm) Manier. They preceded her in death.
Phyllis married Wilber Milledge on Dec. 29, 1959, in Fort Wayne.
She was a member of Charter Oak Church and Willing Workers.
She worked as a housewife along with working at Columbia City Care Center for more than 10 years.
Phyllis is survived by husband, Wilber Milledge, of Churubusco; daughter, Cheryl Vanderveer, of Fort Wayne; son, James Milledge, of Churubusco; three grandchildren, Leslie Dauge, and Travis and Timmy Milledge; six great-grandchildren, Braxton, Waylan, Evolet, Travis Jr., Breydon and Liam; and sister, Anna Bennett, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Jack Sabin, Gene Sabin, Kenneth Manier and Larry Manier.
Calling will take place at Charter Oak Church, 4899 S. C.R. 300E-57, Churubusco, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., with calling also one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Services will begin at 10:30 a.m., at Charter Oak Church on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, with Pastor Aaron Peer officiating
Memorials may be made to Whitley County Diabetes Association.
