Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charter Oak Church
4899 S. C.R. 300E-57
Churubusco, IN
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Charter Oak Church
4899 S. C.R. 300E-57
Churubusco, IN
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Charter Oak Church
4899 S. C.R. 300E-57
Churubusco, IN
Phyllis Milledge Obituary

CHURUBUSCO - Phyllis A. Milledge, 79, of Churubusco, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 28, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Fort Wayne, on April 29, 1940, to Harry and Ruth (Grimm) Manier. They preceded her in death.

Phyllis married Wilber Milledge on Dec. 29, 1959, in Fort Wayne.

She was a member of Charter Oak Church and Willing Workers.

She worked as a housewife along with working at Columbia City Care Center for more than 10 years.

Phyllis is survived by husband, Wilber Milledge, of Churubusco; daughter, Cheryl Vanderveer, of Fort Wayne; son, James Milledge, of Churubusco; three grandchildren, Leslie Dauge, and Travis and Timmy Milledge; six great-grandchildren, Braxton, Waylan, Evolet, Travis Jr., Breydon and Liam; and sister, Anna Bennett, of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Jack Sabin, Gene Sabin, Kenneth Manier and Larry Manier.

Calling will take place at Charter Oak Church, 4899 S. C.R. 300E-57, Churubusco, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., with calling also one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m., at Charter Oak Church on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, with Pastor Aaron Peer officiating

Memorials may be made to Whitley County Diabetes Association.

Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 2, 2019
