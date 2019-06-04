AUBURN - Phyllis Miller, 91, passed away in Auburn, Indiana, on May 25, 2019.

She was born Nov. 21, 1927, at Darlington, Indiana, to George E. and Rose V. Peterson.

On May 3, 1946, she was married to Philip A. Miller and he died on March 29, 2000.

Survivors include daughters, Rosemary Sprunger, of Auburn, Carol Cohee (husband Byron), of Macy; sons, Ed Miller (Becky), of Ligonier, Mike Miller, of Topeka, and Dave Miller, of Spencerville.

Phyllis had 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was a member of Cosperville Baptist Church in Cosperville.

Phyllis was a supportive basketball coach's wife for many years and moved to several communities in the north half of Indiana.

In later years she and her husband traveled throughout the country delivering RVs and conversion vans.

Always contented with simple pleasures and natural adventures, Phyllis appreciated the opportunity to see the country and travel with her husband, as well as supporting all of her children's activities and sports.

She gave a lot and needed little. She counted many friends and was loyal to them all.

Phyllis' remains will be interred with her husband's in their childhood home community of Darlington, Indiana, at a date to be determined.

A private family memorial service will be held in the near future.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.