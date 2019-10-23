KPCNews Obituaries
|
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
260-868-2127
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
View Map
Phyllis Pierce


1949 - 2019
Phyllis Pierce Obituary

BUTLER - Phyllis Ann Pierce, 70, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.

She was born June 25, 1949, in Seward, Alaska, to William J. and Vera Darlene (Mann) Heisler. They preceded her in death.

She married John W. Pierce on Nov. 2, 1968, at Forbes AFB in Topeka, Kansas, and he survives.

Phyllis and John belonged to Kessler Kountry Line Dancing Club in Auburn. She enjoyed dancing, reading, hiking, eating out and being with her family.

Surviving are her husband, John, of Butler, Indiana; a daughter and son-in-law, Stacey A. and Scott Boxberger, of McCordsville, Indiana; a son, Gary L. Pierce, of Butler; two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Paige Boxberger, of McCordsville; and a brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Paulette Heisler, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with Pastor Dale Rabineau officiating.

Burial will follow after the services at Butler Cemetery.

Visitation will begin two hours prior to services from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Phyllis Pierce to the donor's choice.

To leave condolences to the family visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 23, 2019
