KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1801 N. Main St.
Auburn, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1801 N. Main St.
Auburn, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Ritenour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Ritenour


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Ritenour Obituary

Phyllis Ritenour

AUBURN - Phyllis Ann Ritenour, 87, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Auburn Village.

She was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Parma, Ohio, to Wallace and Bernice (DeGraff) Baker.

She was a 1949 graduate of Chester High School in New Pittsburg, Ohio.

Phyllis married Norman R. "Buck" Ritenour on July 16, 1950, in Spencerville, and he passed away April 7, 2016.

She was a homemaker and worked several years as a bookkeeper for Sechler's Pickles in St. Joe.

Nicknamed "Phit," she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn. She also served as past president of the congregation of Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola.

All her life she taught exercise classes, led choirs and entertained generations of kids with costumes, tea parties and synchronized swimming. She enjoyed teaching swimming and lifesaving classes at the YMCA.

Surviving are a daughter, Debbie Hundagen of Auburn; two sons, Jeff Ritenour of Pleasant Lake and Kim Charleston of Columbia City; four grandchildren, Cecile (Clay) Weir of Huntertown, Joe (Karen) Charleston of Phoenix, Arizona, Sarah (Adam) Walter of Indianapolis and Laura (Zach) Wills of Fishers; 10 great-grandchildren, Carson and Colin Buchanan, Grant Weir, Arthur and George Charleston, Audrey, Eloise and Colette Wills, and Margaret and Georgia Walter; sister, Jean Wilson Reed of Piqua, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Art) Richardson of Auburn and Marguerite Baker of Palm Harbor, Florida; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Pete Hundagen; grandson, Zachary Hundagen; and three brothers.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Jonathan Nack will be officiating.

Visitation will also be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706, or Tri State Pet Rescue, Michael's Big Red Truck, P.O. Box 101, Blue Ridge, GA 30513.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now