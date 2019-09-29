|
Phyllis Ritenour
AUBURN - Phyllis Ann Ritenour, 87, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Auburn Village.
She was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Parma, Ohio, to Wallace and Bernice (DeGraff) Baker.
She was a 1949 graduate of Chester High School in New Pittsburg, Ohio.
Phyllis married Norman R. "Buck" Ritenour on July 16, 1950, in Spencerville, and he passed away April 7, 2016.
She was a homemaker and worked several years as a bookkeeper for Sechler's Pickles in St. Joe.
Nicknamed "Phit," she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn. She also served as past president of the congregation of Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola.
All her life she taught exercise classes, led choirs and entertained generations of kids with costumes, tea parties and synchronized swimming. She enjoyed teaching swimming and lifesaving classes at the YMCA.
Surviving are a daughter, Debbie Hundagen of Auburn; two sons, Jeff Ritenour of Pleasant Lake and Kim Charleston of Columbia City; four grandchildren, Cecile (Clay) Weir of Huntertown, Joe (Karen) Charleston of Phoenix, Arizona, Sarah (Adam) Walter of Indianapolis and Laura (Zach) Wills of Fishers; 10 great-grandchildren, Carson and Colin Buchanan, Grant Weir, Arthur and George Charleston, Audrey, Eloise and Colette Wills, and Margaret and Georgia Walter; sister, Jean Wilson Reed of Piqua, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Art) Richardson of Auburn and Marguerite Baker of Palm Harbor, Florida; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Pete Hundagen; grandson, Zachary Hundagen; and three brothers.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Jonathan Nack will be officiating.
Visitation will also be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706, or Tri State Pet Rescue, Michael's Big Red Truck, P.O. Box 101, Blue Ridge, GA 30513.
