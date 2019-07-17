WEST CHESTER, Ohio - Phyllis Joan Hartman Hiler Walters, 79, of West Chester, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2019, peacefully in her sleep while enjoying a family vacation in Sevierville, Tennessee.

She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 13, 1940, to Enoch and Martha (Wood) Hartman. They are deceased.

Phyllis was raised on Indian Lake in Corunna, Indiana. She was a 1958 graduate of Kendallville High School.

She lived most of her adult life in Fort Wayne, working as a histologic tech at Lutheran and Parkview hospitals.

She was the loving mother of Renee (Phil) Carper, of Hamilton, Indiana, Matthew (Kathy) Hiler, of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee, Aimee Hiler-Drake, of Columbus, Ohio, and Rachelle (Charlie) Hyams, of West Chester, Ohio.

Her greatest joy was loving on her grandchildren, Zachary Carper, Branden (Alycia), Megan, Hunter and Julia Hiler, Jared, Erin and Jack Pennington, Joseph (Emily) Hiler, Cpl. Michelle Drake USMC, Makenna, Mia and Isabella Hyams, and great-grandchildren, Jace, Colton, Savanna, and Ellora Hiler. She is also survived by brothers, Enno (Jeri) Hartman, of Corvalis, Montana, and Bill (Nancy) Hartman, of Corunna, Indiana; and numerous other loving relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Clark J. Hiler; and siblings, Patricia Caudill, David Hartman, and Sue Evans Howard.

Phyllis had a compassionate soul and a tremendously strong Faith and Love for Jesus. His light shined in her smile for all to see, showing unconditional love to her family and everyone who crossed her path.

She was an ardent prayer warrior for her Family and Country. She was an active member of both of her churches.

Celebrations of life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Carroll Community Worship Center, 4506 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818. Visiting with the family begins at 3 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m.

Another celebration of life will be held Sunday Aug. 11, 2019, at Four Corners Church, 7740 Service Center Drive, West Chester, OH 45069, at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be sent to either church.

Final resting place will be Covington Memorial Gardens.