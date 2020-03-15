|
Quentin "Joe" Saggars
LIGONIER - Quentin "Joe" Saggars, age 71, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Avalon Village in Ligonier. He was born on July 13, 1948, the son of Harvey and Betty (Mahnesmith) Saggars in Noble County, Indiana. On October 19, 1991, he married Sandra Gebert.
Joe graduated from Ligonier High School and attended Ball State University. He was a police officer in Columbia City for over ten years and was the owner of Communication Wiring Specialist in Ligonier for over 27 years.
Joe was a member and past president of the Ligonier Board of Zoning Appeals, Ligonier Lions, Pheasants Forever, as well as a member and past chapter president of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He loved adventure, the outdoors, and was also a single-engine pilot, as well as flew and was an instructor for powered parachutes.
Joe had a loving and passionate heart and enjoyed "living" his life fully. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family going fishing, hunting, playing golf, playing cards and loved trail riding in his ATV.
Joe will always be remembered for his loving heart and giving nature. He lived life to the fullest and always said, "You know all those things you've always wanted to do? You should go do them."
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Saggars of Ligonier; daughter, Shawn R. Kercher; grandaughters, Heidi Jones, Madison Breedlove; great-grandson, Cavin D. Scarlett; siblings, Judy (Maurice) Moser, David (Jean) Saggars, and Kent (Joni) Saggars, all of Ligonier; a sister-in-law, Dee Saggars of Olathe, Kansas, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Steven Saggars.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at The Crosswalk in Ligonier. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at The Crosswalk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to G. Martin Kenny Park, Ligonier Lions Club, or Ligonier United Methodist Church.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at yeagerfuneralhome.com.