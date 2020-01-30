|
|
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Dr. Rachel Harlan Link, M.D., 42, passed away from cancer on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home in Springfield, Illinois.
She was born on Monday, Sept. 19, 1977, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen, Indiana, to John and Esther (Stump) Harlan.
She was a graduate of West Noble High School, Indiana University, and Indiana University Medical School.
She was married to Michael Link on Dec. 28, 2002, In Bloomington, Indiana.
She leaves behind her husband; and four fur babies, Lilly, Fiona, Theodore, and Prudence; mother and father; sister, Mary Harlan; brother-in-law, Pawan Thampi; and nephew, Zayn Thampi.
She worked as a psychiatrist at McFarland State Mental Hospital in Springfield.
She loved traveling, gardening, reading and spending time with her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dr. Rachel Harlan Link Fund, McFarland AMMHC, 901 Southwind Road, Springfield, IL 62703. The funds will go to supplies for a memorial garden in Rachel's name.
Published in KPCNews on Jan. 30, 2020