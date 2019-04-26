KPCNews Obituaries
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Rachel Schenher


Rachel Schenher
1972 - 2019
Rachel Schenher Obituary

AVILLA - Rachel (Rodenbeck) Schenher, 46, of Avilla, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital.

She was born in Fort Wayne on Nov. 4, 1972, to Jim and Gail (Thompson) Rodenbeck. She spent her formative years in Noble County, graduating from East Noble High School in 1991.

Rachel was married to Jim Schenher Jr., in Kendallville, on July 3, 2004.

She worked at Mahoney Foundries for 12 years, retiring in January 2019.

She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.

"A special thank you to all the caretakers that helped take care of Rachel and the Mahoney Foundries Family for their support during her fight."

Rachel is survived by her husband, Jim Schenher Jr.; her parents, Jim and Gail Rodenbeck; three stepsons, Austin (Megan) Schenher, Aijay Schenher and Alex (Melinda) Schenher; two brothers, Marvin (Renee) Rodenbeck and Bret (Deanna) Rodenbeck; two sisters, Carla (Scott) Butler and Jill Rodenbeck; seven grandchildren, Kaiden, Kolsen, Keragan, Willow, Asher, Bella and Sofia; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.

Family will also receive friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m.

Burial will take place at Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Parkview Hospice, Noble County.

Leave an online note to the family at sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 26, 2019
