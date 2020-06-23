Ragena Swager

ANGOLA - Ragena L. "Genie" Swager, age 71, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1948, in Coffeyville, Kansas, to Eugene and Pansy (McChristian) Drake.

She enjoyed her early years living in Huntsville, Arkansas.

Ragena eloped with the love of her life, Terry L. Swager, and was married on Jan. 14, 1966. He preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2017.

Ragena and Terry were the former owners of the Bull Pen Cafe in Fremont, Indiana.

There was nothing more important to Genie than her family and her beloved grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Troy (Lori) Swager, of Ashley, Indiana, and Shane (Chanda) Swager, of Fremont, Indiana; three grandchildren, Cheyenne Swager, Mathew Bryan and Emili Bryan; five great-grandchildren; two nieces; and her dearest friends, Rebekah Swager, of Fremont, Indiana, and Martha Walters, of Angola, Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Steven Drake; and grandchildren, Levi Travis, and Elija Colt Swager, and Karli Bryan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Pastor Jake Shipe will officiate.

There will be calling hours from 2-4 p.m., on Thursday, prior to the Celebration of Life at the funeral home.

Following the COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be required.

Burial will be at a later time at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory, may be directed to the Angola Rugby Club, 4370 W. C.R. 250N, Angola, IN 46703.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.