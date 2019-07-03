DEFIANCE, Ohio - Ralph R. Coressel, 87, of Defiance, peacefully passed away at his home on Monday morning, July 1, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 3, 1931, to Raymond and Mae (Keller) Coressel, in Defiance County. They are deceased.

Ralph proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

On Aug. 28, 1954, he married Margaret (Gutman) Coressel, who preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2019.

Ralph was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. He worked as a maintenance director for ANR Pipeline for several years until his retirement in 1993.

He was a member of K of C 3rd Degree, and VFW #3360 and was active in the Honor Guard.

Ralph will be sadly missed by his five daughters, Lucille (Tom) Mealer, of Defiance, Beverly (Randy) Martin, of Angola, Indiana, Michelle (Todd) Meyer, of Defiance, Marian (Jeff) Brimmer, of Angola, Indiana, and Cheryl (Bill) Schell, of Fremont, Ohio; son, David (Jeanne) Coressel, of Defiance; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; his sister, Betty DeVita, of Cape Coral, Florida; and daughter-in-law, Laura Coressel, of Defiance.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Coressel; his son, Raymond Coressel; and his brother, Albert Coressel.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW #3360.

Memorials are suggested to KAVIC Fund (Keller Assisting Veterans in Crisis).

Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.