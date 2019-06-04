KPCNews Obituaries
TROTWOOD, Ohio - Ralph Emerson Goins, 98, of Trotwood, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.

He was born in Preble County, Ohio, on July 22, 1920, to Lucittie and Goldie (Hawvermale) Goins. His parents are deceased.

Ralph met and married his wife, Phyllis Lorene (Uhl) Goins, on June 30, 1944, making their home in Montgomery County on the farm until building and moving to Millard Road.

Phyllis preceded him in death on Jan. 13, 2014. In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was also preceded in death by his siblings, Joyce Huber and Floyd and Clayton Goins.

He is survived by his sons, Philip (Sharyn) and Ned

(Doris) Goins; grandchildren, Chad (Janet) Goins, Heather (Brandon) Lukich, and Stephen (Anna) Goins; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Audrey, and Grant Goins, Zoe Lukich, and Nora, Olivia, and Emily Goins.

Ralph was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy who served during WWII from 1942 to 1945, in Patrol Bomber Squadron 106 in the South Pacific and received the Air

Medal.

He retired from GM after 32 years of service, and enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S.,

camping and fishing.

A funeral service was held May 31, 2019, at Rogers' Funeral Home, New Labanon, with Pastor Dan Mershon officiating.

Burial followed at Twin Valley Cemetery, Gratis Township.

Contributions in Ralph's memory may be made to VITAS Hospice, 3055

Kettering Blvd., Suite 400, Dayton, OH 45439.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 4, 2019
