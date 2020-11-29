1/1
Ralph Rugman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GARRETT - Ralph K. Rugman, 68, of Garrett, died Tuesday November 24, 2020 at his home.

Ralph was born May 29, 1952 in Auburn.

Ralph was a lathe operator at Auburn Gear for 30 years. He was associated with Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Butler.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Brenda Rugman of Elkhart; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Mannie Holguin of Virginia; brother, Bruce (Becky) Rugman of Auburn; sisters, Sharon (Robert) Plummer of Auburn, Martha (Robert) Geyer of Spencerville and Dawn Bartles of Garrett; half-brother, Robert Rugman; three grandchildren, Josh Rugman, Katia Holguin, and Sander Holguin; one great grandchild, Alexa Rugman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Belva Ann Rugman; brothers, Joe Rugman, Keith Rugman and Steve Rugman; sister, Nancy Moore; and a half-brother, Chuck Carnahan.

No services will be held.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved