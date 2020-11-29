GARRETT - Ralph K. Rugman, 68, of Garrett, died Tuesday November 24, 2020 at his home.

Ralph was born May 29, 1952 in Auburn.

Ralph was a lathe operator at Auburn Gear for 30 years. He was associated with Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Butler.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Brenda Rugman of Elkhart; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Mannie Holguin of Virginia; brother, Bruce (Becky) Rugman of Auburn; sisters, Sharon (Robert) Plummer of Auburn, Martha (Robert) Geyer of Spencerville and Dawn Bartles of Garrett; half-brother, Robert Rugman; three grandchildren, Josh Rugman, Katia Holguin, and Sander Holguin; one great grandchild, Alexa Rugman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Belva Ann Rugman; brothers, Joe Rugman, Keith Rugman and Steve Rugman; sister, Nancy Moore; and a half-brother, Chuck Carnahan.

No services will be held.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.