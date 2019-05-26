AUBURN - Ralph L. Summers, 83, of Auburn, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born September 24, 1935, in Weston, West Virginia, to the late Cottie L. and Mary M. (Casto) Summers.

Ralph married Dorothy A. Kilgore on December 30, 1955, in Weston, West Virginia, and she survives in Auburn.

He worked for Kraft Foods as an industrial mechanic for 28 years, retiring in 1995.

Ralph was a member of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene.

Also surviving are three children, Robert M. "Bob" and Jane Summers of Berne, Sammye C. Simmons of Story Lake, and Charles K. and Lynda Summers of Auburn; six grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Barger, Meghan (Travis) Burns, Sarah (George) Tosado, Suzi Tosado, Tasha Simmons and Chad Summers: and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Gregory S. Summers.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn, with visitation three hours prior to the service at the church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Rev. Doug Thomas will be officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the United States Navy and American Legion Post 97 of Auburn.

Memorials may be directed to the Auburn Church of the Nazarene.

