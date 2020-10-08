KENDALLVILLE - Randall Combs, age 53, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Combs was born in Auburn, Indiana, on May 6, 1967, to Junior Ray Combs and Hager (Stidham) Owens. His mother survives in Kendallville and his father preceded him in death.

He was a 1985 graduate of East Noble High School.

In the past, Randall enjoyed hiking and fishing. More recently, he enjoyed spending his time bird watching on Cree Lake, and being a kid at heart, he spent endless hours watching his favorite cartoons.

Survivors include his mother, Hager and Orbin Owens, of Kendallville; sister, Rayette and Bernard Lemish, of Kendallville; stepsister, Teresa and Dan Smith, of Coldwater, Michigan; stepbrother, Scott Owens, of Huntington; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father in 1972.

There are no services scheduled.

Arrangements in care of Hite Funeral Home.