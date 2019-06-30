KPCNews Obituaries
|
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Family Episcopal Church
Angola, IN
Randall Dipert


1951 - 2019
Randall Dipert Obituary

ANGOLA - Randall R. Dipert, 68, of Angola, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.

He was born in Findlay, Ohio, on Jan. 16, 1951, to Jim and Joan (Rinehart) Dipert.

Randy was a 1969 graduate of Sylvania High School. He obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and his master's and PhD degrees from Indiana University. He taught philosophy, logic, military ethics, and ethics of cyber warfare at the State University of New York at Fredonia and Buffalo, as well as the West Point Military Academy.

He adored his children and his family and didn't miss a chance to enrich and inspire their lives in any way his extraordinarily incisive, creative, curious, kind and generous mind allowed. He especially enjoyed sailing, classical music, following the news and the weather forecast, and, in his younger years, playing bridge. His sparkling wit survives him most prominently in the unlikely legacy of a decades long family chronicle in the form of lengthy Christmas letters, which will be forever treasured.  

Randy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Monika Dipert of Angola; son Alan Dipert of Lake Forest, California; daughter Gwen Epley of Savannah, Georgia, and granddaughter Viviana Dipert; sisters Cindy Stickler of Huntington, West Virginia, and Meg Nichter of Shelby, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his son, Colin Dipert.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Holy Family Episcopal Church, Angola, with Father Tom Adamson officiating.

Burial will be in Fredonia, New York, at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Association.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com

Local arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on June 30, 2019
