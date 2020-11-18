ANGOLA - Randall Lee Knapp, 71, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at his home in Angola.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1949, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to Leland and Arletta (Mason) Knapp.

Randall retired from Lambright's Egg Processing Company in LaGrange, Indiana. Prior to that Randall was the owner and operator for several years, of Montgomery Egg Company in Montgomery, Michigan.

Surviving are his sons, Daniel (Islam Alhasan) Knapp and Eric Knapp, both of Louisville, Kentucky; and brother, Garry (Linda) Knapp, of Salome, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services at this time.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.