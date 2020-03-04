KPCNews Obituaries
|
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map

Randall Robbins


1958 - 2020
Randall Robbins Obituary

Randall Keith "Randy" Robbins, 61, of Kendallville died Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born December 4, 1958, in Bluffton, Indiana, to the Reverend Jim Robbins and Shirley (Malott) Robbins.

On January 26, 1990, in Albion he married Paula Mortimore.

He retired from No-Sag in Kendallville after 33 years.

Randy enjoyed mowing the lawn, fishing, and football. He was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. He would help anybody that needed anything and would gladly give the shirt off his back, if needed.

Surviving are his wife, Paula Robbins of Kendallville; a son, Randy Robbins of Noblesville; a daughter, Amanda Robbins of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Noah Forsberg and Jacob Robbins; a brother, Mike (Wendy) Robbins of Indianapolis; and a sister, Beth Lesley of Columbia City.

He was preceded in death by his father on November 3, 2018; his mother on February 26, 2009; and a sister, Kim Robbins.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville with Rev. Ken Walker of Wayne Center United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

Calling is Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Preferred memorials are to the of Indiana, 5800 Fairfield Avenue, #110, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46807.

View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 4, 2020
