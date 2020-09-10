Randy Bowmar

FORT WAYNE - Randy C. "Bo" Bowmar, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with his wife, Melinda, by his side.

Randy was born on Oct. 4, 1952, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Garrett, Indiana, to Charles W. "Babe" and Helen (Leeson) Bowmar.

Randy married Melinda S. Creager on Oct. 19, 1996, in Garrett, Indiana.

Randy worked in inventory control at Walmart for 12 years, retiring in 2014.

Randy was a die-hard Purdue Boilermaker fan and a John Purdue Club member. He was a member of Christ Hope Ministries Church in Fort Wayne.

He was a very avid sports fan with basketball being his passion. He was a high school referee for basketball and volleyball.

Randy is survived by his wife, Melinda Bowmar, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and mother-in-law, Bonnie Creager, of Garrett, Indiana.

Randy will be missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. "Babe" and Helen Bowmar.

Services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home with Jerry Weller officiating.

Burial was in Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorials are to the Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.