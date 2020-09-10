1/1
Randy C. Bowmar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Randy Bowmar

FORT WAYNE - Randy C. "Bo" Bowmar, age 67 passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at his home in Ft. Wayne, with his wife Melinda by his side.

Randy was born Oct. 4, 1952 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Garrett, Indiana to Charles W. "Babe" and Helen (Leeson) Bowmar. Randy married Melinda S. Creager on Oct. 19, 1996 in Garrett, Indiana.

Randy worked in inventory control at Walmart for 12 years, retiring in 2014.

Randy was a die-hard Purdue Boilermaker fan and a John Purdue Club member. He was a member of Christ Hope Ministries Church, Ft. Wayne.

He was a very avid sports fan with basketball being his passion. He was a high school referee for basketball and volleyball.

Randy is survived by his wife: Melinda Bowmar, Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Randy will be missed by his sister in-laws, brother in-laws, nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents: Charles W. "Babe" and Helen Bowmar.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home with Jerry Weller officiating.

Due to the governor's mandate face masks covering the nose and mouth are mandatory, along with practicing social distancing.

Burial will follow in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.

Memorials are to the Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved