Randy Bowmar

FORT WAYNE - Randy C. "Bo" Bowmar, age 67 passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at his home in Ft. Wayne, with his wife Melinda by his side.

Randy was born Oct. 4, 1952 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Garrett, Indiana to Charles W. "Babe" and Helen (Leeson) Bowmar. Randy married Melinda S. Creager on Oct. 19, 1996 in Garrett, Indiana.

Randy worked in inventory control at Walmart for 12 years, retiring in 2014.

Randy was a die-hard Purdue Boilermaker fan and a John Purdue Club member. He was a member of Christ Hope Ministries Church, Ft. Wayne.

He was a very avid sports fan with basketball being his passion. He was a high school referee for basketball and volleyball.

Randy is survived by his wife: Melinda Bowmar, Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Randy will be missed by his sister in-laws, brother in-laws, nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents: Charles W. "Babe" and Helen Bowmar.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home with Jerry Weller officiating.

Due to the governor's mandate face masks covering the nose and mouth are mandatory, along with practicing social distancing.

Burial will follow in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.

Memorials are to the Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.