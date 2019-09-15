KPCNews Obituaries
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN
Randy King


1959 - 2019
Randy King Obituary

GRAYLING, Michigan - Randy W. King, 59, of Grayling, Michigan, formerly of Albion, passed away on Tuesday Sept 10.

He was born on October 27, 1959 in Kendallville to Dewaine King and Judy Parker, who both survive.

Randy loved trail riding and spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Paula Campling of Grayling, Michigan; daughter, April King of Ft. Wayne; stepchildren, Bonnie Jones of Houghton Lake, Michigan, Ramanda Burch of Higgins Lake, Michigan, and Ryan Steiger of Grayling, Michigan; a brother, Ryan (Cassandra) King of Wolcotville; and sister Sarah (Justin) Brandenberger of LaGrange. Also surviving is a step mother, Julia King, many grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Mellissa King.

Family and friends may gather from 4-8 p.m. Friday Sept. 20, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions should be made to his, Paula Campling, to assist with the final expenses.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit harperfuneralhomes.com

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 15, 2019
