HAMILTON - Randy D. Nickols, 68, of Hamilton, Indiana passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on October 3, 1950 in Indiana to Dale D. and Carolyn L. (Kendrick) Nickols. He married Glenda Presley on March 3, 1986.

Mr. Nickols was the owner of Hamilton Real Estate and Auction Service. He enjoyed gardening and tinkering around doing his projects he liked to do. He loved his family especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Glenda Nickols of Hamilton; his son, Brandon (Robin) Nickols of Hamilton; stepsons, Tommy (Lucianna) Rose of Hamilton and Todd (Brittany) Rose of Hamilton; and his half-brother, Rudy (Gwen) Mezosi of Mesa, Arizona. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Caity Rose, Colton Rose, Brylee Nickols, Avery Rose, Remy Rose and Korbin Roan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Brad Nickols.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating.

Burial will be in Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County or to the American Legion Post 467 of Hamilton, Indiana.

Condolences may be expressed online through the website www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements are being handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.