Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
Randy Sapp

Randy Sapp

ALBION -Randy A. Sapp, 40, of Albion, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1979, in Fort Carson, Colorado, to James and Roberta (Carr) Sapp.

He was a US Army veteran, who served in Afghanistan. He recently worked for Viant Medical in Fort Wayne.

Randy was a member of the Wolf Lake VFW. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also served as a reserve officer for the Albion Police Department.

On December 4, 2005, he married Megan Gossett. She survives in Albion. Also surviving is a son, James Sapp and stepdaughter, Devon Weber, both of Albion; father, James Sapp, Kimmell; mother, Roberta (Kurt) Wunder, Plymouth; sister, Jennifer (Brian) Wawrzonek, Peyton, Colorado; and in-laws, Dave and Mary Gossett of Albion.

A memorial service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at the Albion American Legion Post#246.

Contributions may be directed to the family. To leave a condolence,visit arperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 8, 2020
