Randy Speidell
1955 - 2020
ANGOLA - Randy M. Speidell, 65, of Angola, Indiana, was a child of God, who entered into the presence of the Lord due to complications of ALS on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home.

Randy was born on Jan. 11, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Randy had worked at Foamex in Auburn.

Randy was an avid gun show enthusiast and enjoyed spending time shooting guns.

He was a member of Orland Congregational Church and served as a deacon and trustee.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Deuter-Speidell, of Angola; mother and stepfather, Rosie and Sam Littlejohn, of Garrett; daughter and son-in-law, Leticia and Preston Kennedy, of Garrett; stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Jackie and Ryan Davidson, of Fort Wayne and Maddie and Cody Crousore, of Fort Wayne; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Sue Speidell, of Colorado, Rod and Michelle Speidell, of Colorado; sisters and brother-in-law, Robin Strine and Jeanie and Larry Gerhart, of Auburn; half-brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Nancy Speidell, of Ohio; stepbrother and sister-in-law, Kerry and Cindy Littlejohn; stepsisters and brother-in-law, Kelly Richards and Lindsay and Shanon Meyers; and grandchildren, Addison and Braelyn; step-grandchildren, Ivan and Henry.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Speidell.

A funeral service for Randy will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, with visitation one hour prior, at Orland Congregational Church, 202 E. State St., Orland.

Pastor Mark Emelander will be officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, from 2-5 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Burial will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CEF of Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 362, Auburn, IN 46706.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Orland Congregational Church
