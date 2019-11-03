|
KENDALLVILLE - Raul Moran Garcia, 53, of Kendallville died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 19, 1966, in Aguascalientes, Mexico to Fidel and Maria Apolonia (Moran) Garcia.
On Dec. 2, 1987, in Chicago, he married Lourdes Perez.
Mr. Garcia moved to this area in 1994, coming from Chicago. He was employed at Colwell in Kendallville.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.
Raul enjoyed fishing and loved all sports.
Surviving are his wife, Lourdes Garcia of Kendallville; four sons, Albert Garcia of New Haven, Robert Garcia of Fort Wayne, Fidel (Brittany) Garcia of Kendallville, and Marcus (Donna) Garcia of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Evan Garcia, Erick Garcia, Raul (RJ) Garcia, and Carmelo Garcia; his mother, Maria Apolonia Garcia of Chicago; five sisters, Juana Hernandez of Chicago, Guadalupe Saucedo of Chicago, Eva Garcia of Aguascalientes, Mexico, Blanca Garcia of Chicago, and Maria Luisa Ruiz of Chicago; and three brothers, Fidel Garcia of Chicago, Jose Luis Garcia of Utah, and Alberto Garcia of Chicago.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 319 E. Diamond St., Kendallville with Father J. Steele officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Steve Papaik, Albert Garcia, Marcus Garcia, Robert Garcia, Evan Garcia, Juan Hernandez, Fidel Garcia and Alberto Garcia.
Calling is Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Preferred memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children.
