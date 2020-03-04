|
Reverend Raymond Russell Bachman, 85, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home. He was born in LaGrange, Indiana, January 12, 1935, the oldest child of Russell R. Bachman, Jr. and Dorothy Lucille (Zeis) Bachman.
He graduated from LaGrange High School in 1953 as class salutatorian.
Ray attended International Business College in Fort Wayne where he received the BSC degree in Business Administration. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1956 and spent two years on active duty in which he was a personnel specialist. He attained the rank of Sp4 and was honorably discharged in 1962
After his active duty time he attended Manchester (Indiana) College and Taylor University, Upland Indiana, where he received the BS degree in secondary education. He also attended the Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart, Indiana and graduated with the MDiv. Degree from Candler School of Theology, Emory University, Atlanta Georgia. He also studied at the Jerusalem center for Biblical Studies in Jerusalem. After graduating from Taylor University in 1961, he began his Christian ministry in Elkhart, Indiana.
In Elkhart, Ray met and married Ruth Alene Fuzzell in 1963. They were the parents of three surviving children: David W. (Frances) Bachman of Cleveland, Ohio; John M. (Adrianne) Bachman of Damascus, Pennsylvania, and Hannah M. (Chad) Beck of Buda, Texas; and one granddaughter Emma of Cleveland. Ruth died in 2003 after 40 years of marriage and ministry with Ray.
Ray served seven United Methodist Churches and six congregations of the Missionary Church. In 1975, the Bachmans went to Haiti where they served with International Child Care.
In 1997, Ray began a Hispanic ministry resulting in the formation of the church, Iglesia Estrella de la Maðana of LaGrange. He also worked with the congregation for several years in operating a social service agency for Hispanics called Centro V.I.D.A.
In 2004 Ray married Jeanne Fuller Engeler, his friend from childhood and high school days in LaGrange, Indiana.
In addition to his children, Ray is survived by his wife Jeanne of Mountain Home; two sisters: Deanna M. Holcomb and Donna B. Miller; one brother: Everett F. (Carole) Bachman all of LaGrange, Indiana and Jeanne's family: three sons: Gordon "Rick" Engeler III of Springdale, Rodney (Diana) Engeler of Conway, David (Paula) Engeler of Mountain Home, and one daughter: Sally (Darrel) Williams of Mountain Home; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson and great-granddaughter.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange. Rev. Chris Lantz will officiate the services In lieu of flowers, LaGrange United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com