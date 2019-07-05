ANGOLA - Raymond Willis Bodie was born on July 5, 1932, the second child of Roy Charles and Olivia Irene (Patterson) Bodie, in Angola, Indiana. Sadly, Ray's mother passed away shortly after his birth, leaving behind Roy, Ray, and Ray's older sister Gretta. Roy later married Wanda Weldon, who raised Ray as her own. Roy and Wanda welcomed a daughter together, Barbara (Enyeart). Ray graduated from Angola High School in 1950, then attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, where he ran as a member of the track team. Drake University played matchmaker, bringing together Ray and his sweetheart, Marianne Lockwood. They were married on May 24, 1952, in Des Moines, and lovingly stayed that way until Marianne's death on Nov. 8, 2015. After their wedding, Ray and Marianne migrated to Fostoria, Ohio, where they lived until 1979. They were the proud parents of three children, who survive them, Raymond Scott, Beth (Michaels), and Jennifer (Tritch). Ray spent his adult life working as an electrician. His work took him as far as Puerto Rico in the 1960s and Hawaii in the 1990s where he worked on the Maui Ape Sanctuary intended for Koko, the gorilla. He founded his own company, Bodie Electric, in 1963. Ray liked to travel outside of work, making it to places like New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and Alaska, with Marianne by his side. He was devoted to missionary work, traveling to Nicaragua and Puerto Rico multiple times. Ray was active in his community, serving on the Fostoria Public Schools school board for four years, and was a spirited member of his church. He was also a 32 Degree Mason; Scottish Rite; Shrine club, and York Rite. Ray was known for his love of family, his philanthropy, his devotion to the Lord, and his adoration of Steuben County and Lake Gage. He had a reputation as a man with a fantastic sense of humor, although at times centering on bawdy jokes and bodily humor. He loved animals, children, and made the greatest popcorn the world has ever eaten. In heaven, he will be having a reunion with his sweetheart, Marianne Bodie; infant son, Steven Robert Bodie; sister, Gretta McCutchin; parents, Roy, Wanda, and Olivia Irene Bodie; and bonus daughter, Marilyn Pond. We imagine much wine and open arms will be waiting for him when he gets there, and he'll be ready with his arsenal of stories to tell. Ray is survived by his three children, Raymond Scott and Barb Bodie, of Fostoria, Ohio; Beth and Robert Michaels, of Lebanon, Ohio; and Jennifer and John Tritch, of rural Steuben County, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Alison and Colin Diem, Amy and Josh Poe, Hannah Bodie, Olivia Bodie, Ben and Ahna Michaels, Brian and Krupali Michaels, Mandy and Blaine Williams, Erin and David Weilein, and Dustin and Alyssa Tritch; and seven great-grandchildren, Abigail Diem, Johnathan Williams, Harrison Williams, Nathaniel Weilein, Elliahna Weilein, Sharlette Weilein, and Darin Weilein. Raymond also had two "bonus" children, Pat and Carla Ellis, of Lake Gage and Marilyn and Jeffrey Pond, of Springboro, Ohio. Through them he was blessed with four "bonus" grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, with Pastor Thomas E. Smith officiating. A Celebration of Life open house will be held from noon to 5 p.m., on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ray's home, 6490 W. Orland Road, Angola, IN 46703. During the open house, there will be a Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m., with music and the sharing of memories. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials made to honor Raymond be made to Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes. Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com. Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.