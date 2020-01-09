KPCNews Obituaries
|
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Raymond Fee Obituary

AUBURN - Raymond C. Fee, 88 of Auburn, Indiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home in Auburn.

He was born March 18, 1931, in Auburn, to Hubert and Maude (Walker) Fee.

Ray did various jobs over his lifetime, including owning and operating Fee's Marathon in Waterloo, and he retired in 2007, as a traveling inspector for John Deere.

He was a member of Auburn Alliance Church, a volunteer firefighter for Waterloo Fire Department, former treasurer for Gideons International, former member of the Masonic Lodge and former member of Waterloo Lions Club.

Ray married Charlotte Shull on Nov. 25, 1949, in Coldwater, Michigan, and she passed away June 21, 2011.

Surviving are two daughters and a son, Jolene Holly, of Fort Wayne, Jennifer Walker, of Fort Wayne, and Tim Fee, of Auburn; four grandchildren, Brad (Lucy) Jacobs, Carl (Cherie) Jacobs, Heather (Joe) Ruby and Christopher Walker; eight great-grandchildren, Brady Jacobs, Carly Jacobs, Stella Jacobs, Charlotte Jacobs, Ashleigh Walker, Kayla Alexander, Cliff Andrews, and Dylan Andrews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Ben Walker; and a sister, Jean Keyes.

Calling will be Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 1-5 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.

No funeral service is planned.

Burial will take place at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials may be given to Parkview Hospice.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 9, 2020
