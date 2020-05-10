|
HOWE - Raymond L. Pelfrey, 87, formerly of Howe, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.
He was born on Dec. 14, 1932, in Knott County, Kentucky, to Clayton and Lilly (Carroll) Pelfrey.
On Dec. 6, 1952, he married Ila Boggs in Hindman, Kentucky.
In 1955, he and Ila moved from Emmalena, Kentucky, to LaGrange County.
Mr. Pelfrey worked for Machine-Rite Products in LaGrange. He retired after working there from 1966-1996.
He was a member of the Sturgis Evangelical Church.
Ila preceded him in death on Nov. 6, 1999. He then married Nola (Dinger) on April 25, 2001. She survives in LaGrange.
Also surviving are his daughter, Carolyn (Michael) Melvin of Greenback, Tennessee; four sons, Clyde Pelfrey of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Timmy (Janice) Pelfrey of Hiram, Georgia, Keith (Joy Raber) of Goshen, and Clifton Pelfrey of LaGrange; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; two sisters, Wilma Gray of Shipshewana and Irene (John) Huggett of Ohio; and two brothers, Walter Pelfrey of Kendallville and Eugene (Barbara) Pelfrey of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a wife, Ila; a sister, Irma Sweebe; and four brothers, Porter Pelfrey, Ralph Pelfrey, Ben Pelfrey and Paul Pelfrey.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, with the Rev. Richard Blank officiating.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time.
Memorials may be made to the Sturgis Evangelical Church or the Gideons.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.