KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Pelfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Pelfrey


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Pelfrey Obituary

HOWE - Raymond L. Pelfrey, 87, formerly of Howe, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

He was born on Dec. 14, 1932, in Knott County, Kentucky, to Clayton and Lilly (Carroll) Pelfrey.

On Dec. 6, 1952, he married Ila Boggs in Hindman, Kentucky.

In 1955, he and Ila moved from Emmalena, Kentucky, to LaGrange County.

Mr. Pelfrey worked for Machine-Rite Products in LaGrange. He retired after working there from 1966-1996.

He was a member of the Sturgis Evangelical Church.

Ila preceded him in death on Nov. 6, 1999. He then married Nola (Dinger) on April 25, 2001. She survives in LaGrange.

Also surviving are his daughter, Carolyn (Michael) Melvin of Greenback, Tennessee; four sons, Clyde Pelfrey of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Timmy (Janice) Pelfrey of Hiram, Georgia, Keith (Joy Raber) of Goshen, and Clifton Pelfrey of LaGrange; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; two sisters, Wilma Gray of Shipshewana and Irene (John) Huggett of Ohio; and two brothers, Walter Pelfrey of Kendallville and Eugene (Barbara) Pelfrey of LaGrange.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a wife, Ila; a sister, Irma Sweebe; and four brothers, Porter Pelfrey, Ralph Pelfrey, Ben Pelfrey and Paul Pelfrey.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, with the Rev. Richard Blank officiating.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time.

Memorials may be made to the Sturgis Evangelical Church or the Gideons.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -