Services
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Salem United Baptist Church
8227 N. S.R. 9
Kendallville, IN
Resources
Raymond Sparkman


1951 - 2020
Raymond Sparkman Obituary

ROME CITY - Raymond "Pete" Sparkman, 68, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on May 7, 1951, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to Willie and Sadie (Stephens) Sparkman. They preceded him in death.

On Sept. 29, 1973, in Rome City, he married Wanda F. Jones. She survives in Rome City.

Mr. Sparkman had been a meat cutter at Super Valu in Rome City for 23 years, and had also worked at BRC Rubber in Churubusco.

Also surviving are a daughter, Angela Dawn Hensley, of Rome City; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five sisters, Clara Prater, Allene Prater, and Joyce "Jody" Sparkman, all of Hueysville, Kentucky, Pauletta Crotts, of Mt. Ary, North Carolina, and Imogene Griffith, of Cridersville, Ohio; and a brother, Carvin Sparkman, of Huyesville, Kentucky.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Arlene Scott, Connie Mosley, and Maycene Sparkman; and four brothers, Dallas Sparkman, Otis Sparkman, Ted Sparkman, and Ken Sparkman.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Salem United Baptist Church, 8227 N. S.R. 9, Kendallville, with Pastors L. D. Mosley, Willie Collins, and Glen Jackson officiating.

Burial will be at Orange Cemetery, Rome City.

Pallbearers will be Mike Miller, Ed Edsall, Sebastian Griffiths, Johnny Prater, Willie Prater, and Arnold David.

Calling will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 25, 2020
