KENDALLVILLE - R.D. Hampshire, age 81, of Kendallville, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Northern Indiana Veterans Administration Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Mr. Hampshire was born June 23, 1937, in Auburn, to the late George A. and Constance L. (Browand) Hampshire. He was a United States Navy veteran and employed as a field supervisor with Northern Indiana Fuel & Light Company in Kendallville. He also was a maintenance supervisor with Mattel in Fort Wayne.

R.D. was past master of the Avilla Masonic Lodge, past commander of the Avilla American Legion Post 240, and member of the Avilla Volunteer Fire Department. After his retirement, R.D. worked for Strawser Auctions and he loved to collect all kinds of tools. He was very handy and could fix anything. He also caned chairs for people for many years. He loved his country and was very patriotic.

Survivors include: wife, Jane (Garman) Hampshire of Kendallville; son, Kirke Hampshire of California; son, Mitchell and Angie Hampshire of Avilla; son, Andrew and Kristin Hampshire of Kendallville; grandchildren, Meladee and Kimberlee Hampshire, Joel M. and Beth Hampshire, Ren and Tabitha Hampshire, Lacy and Tanner Haley, Audrey Hampshire and Matt Burton, Trevor Hampshire and Kayla Dazey, and Addison Hampshire; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Eleanor, Theodore, Nevaeh, Griffin, Kiana, Taylen and Briella.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joel A. Hampshire in 1978; sisters, Arcille Fiandt and Sandy Hart; and brother, Robert Hampshire.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Antel officiating.

Burial with military honors will take place at Avilla Cemetery.

Casketbearers will be Joel Hampshire, Ren Hampshire, Tanner Haley, Trevor Hampshire, Matt Burton and Todd Fiandt.

Memorial donations may be made to the Avilla American Post 240.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.