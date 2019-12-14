|
AVILLA - Reatha Mae (Bleam) Bushong, 96, of Indiana, and formerly of the Albion and Homer, Michigan, areas, died Monday evening at Presence Sacred Heart Home-Ascension Living Center in Avilla, Indiana.
Mrs. Bushong was born on Oct. 13, 1923, in Caledonia, Michigan, to LeRoy and Dorothy (Thomas) Bleam.
She spent her youth living in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area, moving to the Albion-Homer areas in 1944.
Reatha was a homemaker the majority of her life. After her children were grown, she worked for a short time in Albion at Shorts Laundry and at Sheldon Memorial Hospital in the laundry department.
On May 6, 1944, she married Otto Conrad Bushong in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 1992.
While living in Indiana, Reatha attended Sugar Grove Church of God and on Feb. 12, 2006, received Christian Baptism at the church.
Reatha's life centered on her family. The family spent many camping trips traveling to the Porcupine Mountains and Sturgeon Bay. She loved the water and enjoyed just sitting and looking out at the shorelines along any lake or ocean. She also enjoyed sewing and reading.
She is survived by daughters, Penny (Ron) Baird, of Vicksburg and Fraya (Chuck) Weiss, of Litchfield; a son, Conrad (Carra) Bushong, of LaOtto, Indiana; seven grandchildren, 22 grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth (Dixon) Eastwood, of Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Bushong; sisters, Lila (Bleam) Beach, Valetta (Bleam) Bushong, Virginia (Dixon) Richeson, and Margery (Bleam) Twining; and brothers, Kermit Bleam, Don Bleam, and Richard Radle
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Kempf Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 303 S. Hillsdale St., Homer, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Timothy Marvel officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Homer, Michigan.
Friends who wish, may make memorial contributions to Presence Sacred Heart Home-Ascension Living or to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne.
Assistance with memorials is available at the funeral home.
