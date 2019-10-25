KPCNews Obituaries
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
View Map
Rebecca Carey


1932 - 2019
Rebecca Carey Obituary

HICKSVILLE, Ohio - Rebecca V. Carey, 87, died and met Jesus Christ personally, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at The Laurels of Dekalb in Butler, Indiana.

Becky was born on May 21, 1932, the only child of Wayne and Eula (Beard) Wood. They preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Hamilton High School, Hamilton, Indiana.

On Oct. 19, 1974, she was united in marriage to Charles Carey, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Becky was a member of First Church of Christ in Hicksville.

Funeral services for Becky will be combined with Charlie's on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.

Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 25, 2019
