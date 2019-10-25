|
|
HICKSVILLE, Ohio - Rebecca V. Carey, 87, died and met Jesus Christ personally, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at The Laurels of Dekalb in Butler, Indiana.
Becky was born on May 21, 1932, the only child of Wayne and Eula (Beard) Wood. They preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Hamilton High School, Hamilton, Indiana.
On Oct. 19, 1974, she was united in marriage to Charles Carey, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Becky was a member of First Church of Christ in Hicksville.
Funeral services for Becky will be combined with Charlie's on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 25, 2019