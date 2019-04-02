KPCNews Obituaries

Rebecca Cober

Rebecca Cober Obituary

FREMONT - Rebecca J. Cober, 60, of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Fremont.

She was born Nov. 13, 1958, in Searcy, Arkansas, to Earl and Dorothy (Humbarger) Cox; they preceded her in death.

Rebecca enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband. She liked to spend her time outside in her garden, and having evening bonfires. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Erik Cober; sons, Ryan Bobay and Jeffery Cober; grandchildren, Ella Bobay, Spencer Cober and Cooper Cober; a sister, Karen Wilkinson; a brother, Dan (Darva) Cox; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Cober residence in Fremont, starting around 1 p.m. and then through the evening.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 2, 2019
