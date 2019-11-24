|
Rebecca Herman
ANGOLA - Rebecca "Becky" S. Herman, 55, passed away November 21, 2019 surrounded by family in the comfort of her own home.
She was born on November 8, 1964, in Angola, to Harry "Ed" and Nancy (German) Klink. Becky was a 1983 graduate of Angola High School. She married Dennis D. Herman on November 12, 1983.
Becky was employed with M.S.D Steuben County for 20 years as part of the food service team. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, family, and friends. Her favorite activities were walking at Pokagon with her dog Zara and playing Pickleball several times a week. She loved the beach and collecting seashells.
Surviving is her husband of 36 years, Dennis D. Herman of Angola; a son, Tyler D. Herman of Houston, Texas; a daughter, Shelby K. (Anthony) Buell of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Tammie (Jim) Gasaway of Angola and Lauri (Jeff) Wells of Angola. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services for Becky will be held at 11a.m., Wednesday, November 27, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with visitation one hour prior to services. Rev. Daryl J. Emowrey of Calvary Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.
Visitation will be 3-7p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at the funeral home. Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Becky Herman to the donor's choice.
To leave condolences to the family visit hejohnsonfh.com. Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola.
David Mann
HUDSON - David O. Mann, 76, of Hudson, died Friday.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo are handling arrangements.
Joann Robinson
GARRETT- Joann K. Robinson, 65, of Garrett, died on Friday.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.