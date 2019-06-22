WOLCOTTVILLE - Rebecca (Handshoe) Sawyer, 92, of Wolcottville, died with her family gathered around her on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Gunlock, Kentucky, on June 17, 1927, to Alec and Dora (Howard) Handshoe.

Rebecca was married to John C. Sawyer on April 3, 1945, in Hindman, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on June 10, 2007.

She was a devoted wife, homemaker, and mother.

Known as a hardworking employee, she retired from Starcraft in Topeka after 25 years.

Her interests were enjoying her pets, preserving foods, and watching the hummingbirds. Becky was a talented gardener and quilter, especially known for her hand-sewn quilts and heirloom vegetables. But her greatest joys were her children and never missing an opportunity to spend time with family.

Her survivors include her daughters, Fuschia and Bob Henschen, of Wolcottville, Geraldine and Kelly Newsome, of Wolcottville, Jeanette and Jackie Everage, of Hazard, Kentucky, Sharon Calvert, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, daughter, Linda and Ron Carter, of Battle Creek, Michigan, and Sandy and Nick Jacobs, of Wolcottville; sons, Johnny Sawyer, of LaGrange, Tom Sawyer, of Wolcottville, Mike and Kathy Sawyer, of Wolcottville, Ted and Kim Sawyer, of Cassopolis, Michigan, and Danny and Barb Sawyer, of Lorrain, Ohio; more than 75 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; daughter, Patricia Gayle Patrick-Starkey; grandson, Jackie Ray Everage; seven brothers; and one sister.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, anytime after noon at Independent Baptist Church in South Milford.

There will be an evening service at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Independent Baptist Church with Pastor Earl Bolen and Pastor David Bolen officiating.

Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery.

Share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.