BUTLER - Rebecca Sue Slentz, 66, of Butler, Indiana, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton.
Visitation is Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the "Rebecca "Becky" Slentz fund for Early Childhood Literacy" at Community Foundation DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 31, 2019