Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Burial
Following Services
Eddy Cemetery
Hamilton, IN
Rebecca Slentz Obituary

BUTLER - Rebecca Sue Slentz, 66, of Butler, Indiana, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton.

Visitation is Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the "Rebecca "Becky" Slentz fund for Early Childhood Literacy" at Community Foundation DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 31, 2019
