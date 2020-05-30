AUBURN - Rebecca K. Taylor, age 26, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020.She was born on Jan. 16, 1994, in Auburn, to Preston and Shawn (Maple) Taylor.She was a 2012 graduate of DeKalb High School.Rebecca was a very kind and loving person. Those that knew her will always remember her big smile. She will be greatly missed!Survivors include her parents, Preston and Shawn Taylor, of Auburn; sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Niles Voelkel, of West Lafayette, Indiana; Nephews, Owen Voelkel and Oliver Voelkel; grandmother, Nell Taylor, of Auburn; uncle, Larry Maple and Pettina Pepple, of Auburn; uncle and aunt, Roger and Angel Taylor, of Auburn; cousins, Natalie and Jacob Dewitt, Emma and Josh Metcalf, Mattie and Dustin Lambert, Gabe and Emilee Taylor and Hunter Taylor.She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Beverly McKean; and two grandfathers, O.J. Taylor and Ken Maple.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Bill Weaver officiating.Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.Memorial donations may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children. Send checks to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Published in KPCNews on May 30, 2020.