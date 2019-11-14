KPCNews Obituaries
COLUMBUS - Regina (Jean) Ethel Murphy Eggleston, 97, passed away peacefully, at Brown County Health and Living on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Jean was born on April 26, 1922, in Medford, Massachusetts. She was the only child of the late George and Ethel (Menzies) Murphy.

On Sept. 20, 1948, Jean married (Fred) John Eggleston, who preceded her in death on May 2, 2015. They were married for 67 years.

Jean is survived by four of their five children, Sharon (Jim) Helm, Mike (Leslie) Eggleston, Jim (Diann) Eggleston, and Denise (Andy) Pajakowski.

Their oldest daughter, Sandra Jean, preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 1972.

Jean is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason (Katie) Albright, Michelle (Jeremy) Smith, Jake (Jaci) Eggleston, Casey Eggleston, Nathan (Jordan) Eggleston, Delaney (Colin) Englert, Andrew (Felicia) Pajakowski and Adam Pajakowski; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Jr., Jackson, and Charlie Smith and Dalila Eggleston.

Both Jean and her husband, John, were proud United States Navy veterans, who served during World War II.

Jean loved being a part of the Waves and among the first women in the military. As a Wave, she was trained and worked as a Physical Therapy Technician at the U.S. Naval

Hospital, Saint Albans, New York, until her discharge in 1948.

Although she started life as a shy only child, Jean became a woman who would talk to anyone and enjoy laughing and flirting with the best of them. She had a big heart and would always look out for the disadvantaged in any situation.

Over the years, she donated to various charities that provided aid to Native Americans and migrant workers, and even near the end of her life, would worry if she noticed a fellow nursing home resident was eating alone.

She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; the warmth of the sun on her face, lively music, the laughter of friends and family, a good back scratching, and anything chocolate for dessert.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. (subject to change, please check at

www.Hathaway-Myers.com in the week prior) Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Anthony

of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.

Private inurnment will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Native American Rights Fund at www.narf.org.

Please leave condolences or special memories of Regina at www.Hathaway-Myers.com.

Hathaway-Myers Chapel, Columbus, Indiana, is serving the Eggleston family.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 14, 2019
