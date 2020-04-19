KPCNews Obituaries
Rex Chapin


1939 - 2020
Rex Chapin Obituary

ORLAND - Rex L. Chapin, 80, of Orland, IN, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing Home in Angola, IN.

Mr. Chapin was born on September 26, 1939, in Fremont, IN, to Devon and Hilda (Hoot) Chapin.

Living for many years in the Orland area, he retired from General Products in Angola, IN. Rex was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed time spent with his family. He especially loved going garage saling, tinkering with odds and ends, watching NASCAR and any time he spent with his dog, Rosco.

Mr. Chapin was a United States Air Force veteran.

On September 30, 1960, in Angola, IN, he married Areta Kay Willms; Mrs. Chapin preceded him in death on January 29, 2020.

Surviving are two sons, Rory Chapin of Orland and Todd (Lisa) Chapin of Angola; four grandchildren, Tabetha Knotts, Amber Chapin, Mark (Stephanie) Chapin, and TJ (Kourtney) Chapin; five great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Larry (Emily) Chapin of California, Joe (Barb) Chapin of Spring Arbor, MI, Sharon Thatcher of Fremont, IN, and Chet (Sherry) Chapin of Fort Wayne, IN.

Also preceding Rex in death were his parents, and a brother, Richard Chapin.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, IN. The family will hold a celebration of life later this summer.

Memorials may be made to the , 50 E. 91st St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 19, 2020
