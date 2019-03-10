NOTTAWA, Michigan - Rhea M. Long, 79, Nottawa, passed away March 8, 2019 surrounded by her family at Bronson Hospital, Kalamazoo, Michigan.

She was born in LaGrange on March 30, 1939, a daughter of Paul and Ella (Sams) High. Rhea attended Ashley Schools in Indiana.

In 1955, she married Arnold Long in Angola. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2016. Rhea previously worked at a mushroom farm in Indiana and Denton Mills in Centreville, but was most known for foster care and babysitting. She had an open door policy and everyone was welcome in her home. She loved doing crafts, especially sewing, painting and ceramics. Rhea also enjoyed watching Animal Planet and never missed an episode of Alaskan Bush People.

Rhea is survived by daughters Carol (Don) Glant, Burr Oak, Michigan and Brenda (Tom Selvage) Pagels, Sturgis, Michigan; step-daughter Linda Long, Sturgis, Michigan; grandchildren Chris (Aimee) and Melissa (Mike); step-grandchildren Christina, Bradley and Steven; great grandchildren Tyler, Alissa, Haylee and Corena; and step-great grandchildren Hali, Emalynn, Malaya, Nicolas, Zooni, Kane and Chloe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold, and brothers Roy, Stanley, Max and Dale.

Relatives and friends will be received Thursday 4-7 p.m. at Eley Funeral Home, Centreville, Michigan.

Religious services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Clint Zehr officiating. Cremation will then take place and an interment of ashes will occur later in Nottawa Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be directed towards ASPCA. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.