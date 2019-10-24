|
LAGRANGE - Richard Dean Bontrager, 50, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 12:49 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, from injuries he sustained in a bicycle/auto accident earlier that day.
He was born on July 5, 1969, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Perry L. and Mary Ann (Yoder) Bontrager.
On Oct. 20, 1988, in Shipshewana, he married Marilyn S. Yoder. She died May 16, 2018.
Surviving are three daughters, Beth Ann (Timothy) Schlabach, of Shipshewana, Kaylene (Dale) Kuhns, of Shipshewana, and Jenean Bontrager, of LaGrange; son, Steven (special friend Naomi Hershberger) Bontrager, of LaGrange; three grandchildren; three brothers, Norman Bontrager, of Indiana, Orvin (Lorene) Bontrager, of Ligonier, Ernest (Miriam) Bontrager, of Shipshewana; and two sisters, Ruth Ann (Mervin) Yoder, of Topeka, Vera (Christy) Miller, of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his wife and father.
Richard was a farmer and worked at Spectrum Finishing in LaGrange.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church, where he served as a deacon.
Visitation will be after 3 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, and all day Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the family's residence, 0155 E. C.R. 200S, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Nelson Miller residence, 2265 S. C.R. 00EW, LaGrange.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Marvin Graber and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Miller Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.