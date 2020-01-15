KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Brown


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Brown Obituary

HOWE - Richard (Rick) Stephen Brown, 68, from Howe, Indiana, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, at his home.

Rick was born to Joan (Stewart) White and Richard Stephen White Sr., in Norfolk, Virginia, on Aug. 10, 1951. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Era.

He worked for many years at Schultz Mobile Homes, Dutch Housing, and Clayton Homes.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Brown; adoptive father, Keith Brown Sr.; father, Richard White Sr.; and mother, Joan.

Rick married Bonnie Jo (Somerlott) Brown on April 5, 1975.

Surviving along with his wife are their three children, Darrick Brown, Farra (Brown) Schuler, and Casey Brown; four grandchildren, Emery Schuler, Kain Pearson, Mylei Wallace, and Ally Jennett; four sisters, Cheryl Mitchell, Carol Witmer, Cynthia Kay Robison, and Vicky Anita Schram; three brothers, Keith Brown, Steve White, and Lynn White; and many other loved ones.

A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., with the memorial service immediately following at 4 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -