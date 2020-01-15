|
HOWE - Richard (Rick) Stephen Brown, 68, from Howe, Indiana, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, at his home.
Rick was born to Joan (Stewart) White and Richard Stephen White Sr., in Norfolk, Virginia, on Aug. 10, 1951. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Era.
He worked for many years at Schultz Mobile Homes, Dutch Housing, and Clayton Homes.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James Brown; adoptive father, Keith Brown Sr.; father, Richard White Sr.; and mother, Joan.
Rick married Bonnie Jo (Somerlott) Brown on April 5, 1975.
Surviving along with his wife are their three children, Darrick Brown, Farra (Brown) Schuler, and Casey Brown; four grandchildren, Emery Schuler, Kain Pearson, Mylei Wallace, and Ally Jennett; four sisters, Cheryl Mitchell, Carol Witmer, Cynthia Kay Robison, and Vicky Anita Schram; three brothers, Keith Brown, Steve White, and Lynn White; and many other loved ones.
A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., with the memorial service immediately following at 4 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.