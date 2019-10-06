|
GARRETT - Richard "Dick" Wayne Capin age 93 of Garrett died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Chandler Place, Kendallville.
Richard was born February 9, 1926 at Methodist Hospital in Ft. Wayne to John and Helen (Weikart) Capin. He was a 1944 graduate of Elmhurst High School. He received his B.S. Degree in Math and Physical Education from Manchester College in 1950 and his Masters in Administration from Indiana University in 1961.
Richard served in the United States Navy from 1944-1946 during WWII in the South Pacific as an electricians mate.
He married Betty Jane Mutton on October 31, 1947 in Ft. Wayne and she died November 28, 1995.
Richard taught math and physics at Garrett High School for 34 years, retiring in 1986. He was a head track and football coach at Garrett High School, the Garrett city recreation director for 21 years and sold insurance for Columbus Life. He was a member of the Garrett United Methodist Church, Garrett American Legion Post #178 and was a charter member of the Garrett High School Sports Wall of Fame. He participated in an Honor Flight in 2014.
Richard is survived by two daughters, Nancy Feagler, Garrett and Diane (Ken) Meloon, Orlando, Florida, grandchildren; Kristi (Grant) Surfus, Garrett, Angie (Sammy) Hippensteel, Garrett, Greg (Kelly) Meloon, Oviedo, Florida, Mindy (Thomas) Bates, Orlando, Florida, great grandchildren; Payton Hickman, Addi Hickman, Bryson Hickman, Ari Hippensteel, Braxton Meloon, Ella Bates, Owen Bates and Kendley Anne Meloon.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Capin, wife, Betty Jane Capin; son, Richard "Rick" W. Capin II; son in-law, Denny Feagler and brother, John "Bob" Capin
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 and 9-10 a.m. Friday October 11, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
Services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home.
Military grave side services by the United States Navy and Garrett American Legion Post #178 will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery, rural Garrett.
Memorials are to the Garrett United Methodist Church or the Garrett High School Athletic Department.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org