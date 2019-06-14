KPCNews Obituaries
|
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Richard Clauss


Richard Clauss Obituary

GARRETT - Richard Lee Clauss, 79, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away at home on June 12, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the late Phil and Emma Clauss.

He spent the majority of his younger years as owner of the Hobby House Inn before retirement in 1985. During his retirement, he fell in love with woodworking and gunsmithing and became a nationally recognized craftsman.

He attended church at The Chapel and loved to ride his bike, tinker in his workshop, and spend his winters in Florida.

Richard is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda; children, Phil Clauss, John Clauss, Rich Clauss, Robin Maggert, Colby (Renee) Clauss, Todd Estes, Michelle (Gary) Freed, Aaron (Melissa) Estes, and Ashlie (Jody) Williams; 17 grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Mary Ann (Steve) Clemmer; brother, Wayne Beer; and a host of relatives and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Maxine Scarborough and Carol Galbraith; brother, Johnny Philip; and grandson, Landon Freed.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Pine Valley Park, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice.

Published in KPCNews on June 14, 2019
