Richard Correll
1957 - 2020
LARWILL - Richard "Rick" Louis Correll, age 63, of Larwill, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at home.

He was born on Aug. 7, 1957, the son of Charles and Eleanor (Sisterhen) Correll in LaGrange, Indiana.

On Aug. 19, 1978, he married Peggy Leslie.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Peggy Correll, of Larwill, Indiana; two sons, Nathaniel (Abigail) Correll, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Emersen (Tania) Correll, of Lafayette, Indiana; four grandchildren, Andres, Aurora, Sophia and Adalia, all at home; and brothers, Frank (Darlene) Correll, of Cromwell, Indiana, and Daniel Iavagnilio, of Ligonier, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Victor Iavagnilio.

Richard was a lifetime resident of Noble County and grew up on the family farm. He graduated from West Noble High School where he met his sweetheart, Peggy.

He was a member of Paradise Pass Regulators, and was known to his SASS Shooting buddies as "Horse Pistol". Richard loved attending the monthly Cowboy Action events and was a great shot. He also enjoyed water skiing and was a ski boat driver when his sons competed at ski shows.

Richard founded SiR Diesel in Warsaw, Indiana, in 1983, and was a true mechanic, working on everything from semis to boats.

Richard was a wonderful husband, a great father, and an awesome grandpa. He loved the farm, hunting, his guns, and his dog, Auggie.

A funeral service will be held in Richard's honor at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.

Burial will follow at Indian Village Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 6:30-8:30 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, and also from 3-4 p.m., on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences and may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:30 - 08:30 PM
OCT
3
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
OCT
3
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
